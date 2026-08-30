35-year-old was dropped and Shreyas Iyer was made the captain in 2025
Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he spent nearly two months at home doing “nothing” after being removed as the team’s captain and subsequently dropped from the squad.
Suryakumar had enjoyed a highly successful stint as India’s T20I captain, guiding the team to Asia Cup glory and helping them remain unbeaten in bilateral T20I series. His biggest achievement came when India became the first team to win a T20 World Cup on home soil and claimed the title for a record third time.
However, his batting form dipped significantly in 2025, with the right-hander scoring 218 runs in 21 matches at an average of 13.62.
The BCCI subsequently handed the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer, while Suryakumar was left out of the squad for the England tour. Speaking to former India batter Aakash Chopra, Suryakumar admitted he was shocked by the decision and struggled to figure out his next move.
“I smiled when my name was not there. Because when I played cricket with the team for a year or two, whenever I have been in situations where there is pressure, where things are not going my way, I have always smiled. I have relaxed,” Suryakumar said.
“I sat at home for 40-50 days. I was doing nothing, and I was completely shocked. I was thinking, what should I do now? Do I want to play or not?” he added.
Suryakumar revealed that his wife played an important role in helping him rediscover his motivation.
“A lot was going on in my mind. One day, suddenly my wife said, ‘Just think about why you started playing this game 20 years ago? Because you were mad for this game. Then bring that passion back again.’”
The 35-year-old also admitted that he had expected to continue leading India for the next two years, with another T20 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon.
“Obviously, the situation that has come now, even I had not thought that this would happen. After coming in 2026, I felt that, going forward, I would be taking this team forward for another two years. The Olympics will come. Then there will be another T20 World Cup, another challenge going forward,” he said.
Despite his disappointment, Suryakumar said he respected the selectors’ decision and had no intention of reacting negatively.
“But at the same time, what you think and what the other person thinks are two different things. It is important for them to respect their own thoughts. If they thought that going forward, this is a better call, they took that call. But I didn’t react. Because I felt that this was their call,” he said.
“If this team can do well under someone else, no problem.”
Suryakumar also revealed that the selectors had spoken to him two or three days before the squad announcement and told him that it was time for a change.
“They called me 2-3 days before the team was announced. They called me, saying it’s time to move on. I didn’t react. Because it’s not my fault. That’s not how SKY has ever been. Whatever call someone took, he must have thought that this was better for the team. Going forward, this will be a good call. You took the call. You told me. There is no problem,” he said.
“I am ready. You can call me anytime. I am playing cricket anytime. I will continue to play. Whenever you feel the time is right, whenever things are right,” he added.