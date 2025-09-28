GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Historic move: PCB grants monthly contracts to 20 domestic cricket scorers

PCB aims to give scorers financial stability and inspire dedicated service

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
PCB introduces first-ever annual contracts for scorers
PCB introduces first-ever annual contracts for scorers

In a landmark move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its first-ever annual contracts for scorers, covering the period from July1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

Previously, scorers were compensated only through match fees. With the introduction of monthly retainers, the PCB aims to provide financial stability and encourage scorers to serve the game with greater dedication.

20 scorers awarded contracts

A total of 20 scorers from 16 regions have been granted contracts for the 2025-26 season, including: Aamir Sharif (Abbottabad), Aamer Manzoor Faridi (Multan), Adnan Farooq (Islamabad), Arif Abdul Majeed (Hyderabad), Azhar Hussain (Lahore), Faiz Muhammad Baloch (Dera Murad Jamali), Farrukh Ilyas Raja (Sialkot), Hafeez-ur-Rehman (Bahawalpur), Junaid Shah (Kohat), Muhammad Ammad (Quetta), Muhammad Aslam Sahto (Larkana), Muhammad Atiq (Sahiwal), Muhammad Zeeshan (Rawalpindi), Nadeem Akhtar (Peshawar), Najmus Saeed (Lahore), Nasir Khan (Sargodha), Salman Hussain Kazmi (Karachi), Shakeel Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Syed Imran Ali (Karachi), and Tahir Suhaib (Faisalabad).

PCB leadership statement

Director of Domestic Cricket Operations PCB, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, said:
"The PCB is delighted to offer first-ever annual contracts to 20 of our esteemed scorers across the country. I’m confident this move will strengthen our domestic cricket ecosystem and safeguard all those who contribute to its smooth conduct."

"This initiative reflects the PCB’s commitment to recognising every contributor in Pakistan’s cricket fraternity, empowering them to grow, and giving back to the sport with renewed enthusiasm and dedication," he added.

Related Topics:
cricketPakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dunith Wellalage being consoled by coach Sanath Jayasuriya.

Watch: Captain Agha, PCB officials console Wellalage

2m read
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav raises his bat to celebrate their win in the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

ICC mulls action against PCB for breaching regulations

2m read
Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) addresses a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 17, 2025, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 T20 match between UAE and Pakistan in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025: PCB chief Naqvi opens up on boycott row

2m read
Pakistan's team pose with the trophy after winning the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sharjah on September 7, 2025.

PCB chief Naqvi backs Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025

1m read