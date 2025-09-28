PCB aims to give scorers financial stability and inspire dedicated service
In a landmark move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its first-ever annual contracts for scorers, covering the period from July1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.
Previously, scorers were compensated only through match fees. With the introduction of monthly retainers, the PCB aims to provide financial stability and encourage scorers to serve the game with greater dedication.
A total of 20 scorers from 16 regions have been granted contracts for the 2025-26 season, including: Aamir Sharif (Abbottabad), Aamer Manzoor Faridi (Multan), Adnan Farooq (Islamabad), Arif Abdul Majeed (Hyderabad), Azhar Hussain (Lahore), Faiz Muhammad Baloch (Dera Murad Jamali), Farrukh Ilyas Raja (Sialkot), Hafeez-ur-Rehman (Bahawalpur), Junaid Shah (Kohat), Muhammad Ammad (Quetta), Muhammad Aslam Sahto (Larkana), Muhammad Atiq (Sahiwal), Muhammad Zeeshan (Rawalpindi), Nadeem Akhtar (Peshawar), Najmus Saeed (Lahore), Nasir Khan (Sargodha), Salman Hussain Kazmi (Karachi), Shakeel Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Syed Imran Ali (Karachi), and Tahir Suhaib (Faisalabad).
Director of Domestic Cricket Operations PCB, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, said:
"The PCB is delighted to offer first-ever annual contracts to 20 of our esteemed scorers across the country. I’m confident this move will strengthen our domestic cricket ecosystem and safeguard all those who contribute to its smooth conduct."
"This initiative reflects the PCB’s commitment to recognising every contributor in Pakistan’s cricket fraternity, empowering them to grow, and giving back to the sport with renewed enthusiasm and dedication," he added.
