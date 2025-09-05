Former New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor comes out of retirement to play for Samoa

The 41-year-old, one of New Zealand’s most prolific batters, was named in Samoa’s squad on Friday. For Taylor, whose mother is Samoan, the move is deeply personal. He holds a Samoan passport and, having completed the mandatory three-year stand-down since his last international in April 2022, is eligible to represent his second national team.

Former New Zealand star Ross Taylor is set for a remarkable return to international cricket — this time with Samoa — at the Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Oman, starting on October 8.

Taylor retired from the Blackcaps in 2022 after an illustrious career of 450 matches across formats, scoring 18,199 runs. He was part of New Zealand’s World Test Championship-winning side and is widely regarded as one of their greatest-ever players.

“It’s official — I’ll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “This is more than just a return to the game I love. It’s a huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages and family. I’m excited to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field.”

The qualifier in Oman offers three tickets to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Alongside Samoa, the tournament features Papua New Guinea, Japan, Oman, Nepal, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar and the UAE.

Samoa’s squad also includes Sean Solia, returning after a stint away, and Darius Visser, who made headlines by smashing 39 runs in a single over during Sub-Regional qualifying. Caleb Jasmat will continue as captain, having led Samoa to shock victories over Vanuatu, Cook Islands and Fiji to secure their place in this stage.

For Taylor, the chance to represent Samoa is not only about chasing World Cup qualification but also about inspiring the next generation of cricketers from the Pacific.

