It marked the first time the rule had been enforced in either men’s BBL or the WBBL
Melbourne Renegades all-rounder Deandra Dottin became the first player in Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) history to be dismissed under the competition’s unusual ‘timed out’ rule, in bizarre scenes during Wednesday night’s clash against Brisbane Heat.
The 35-year-old West Indian was called to bat at No 7 in the 15th over of the Renegades’ chase at Junction Oval after the team lost Tess Flintoff and Georgia Wareham in quick succession.
However, Dottin took too long to arrive at the crease and prepare to face the next delivery. She walked out slowly, adjusted her helmet and took guard without having her batting gloves and inner gloves on.
With the 75-second time limit approaching, the on-field umpires consulted each other and ruled that Dottin had failed to be ready to face the bowler within the permitted time.
Under the Big Bash’s timed-out rule, introduced in the 2021-22 season, an incoming batter who fails to take their position within 75 seconds of the previous dismissal can be required to stand five metres away from the pitch for the next delivery. This gives the bowler a free opportunity to target the stumps.
Brisbane Heat leg-spinner Sarah Glenn took full advantage, bowling at the unguarded stumps and dismissing Dottin for a golden duck without her facing a conventional delivery.
It marked the first time the rule had been enforced in either the men’s Big Bash League (BBL) or the WBBL since its introduction.
Brisbane Heat all-rounder Grace Harris told Fox Cricket. “I haven’t seen it in a game but I have known it has been a rule. This is professional cricket. This is not park cricket.”
She also pointed out that players have a visible countdown clock on the broadcast to keep track of the time available.
“I don’t feel sorry for her whatsoever. I don’t feel sorry for her; walk off,” Harris added.
Renegades captain Sophie Molineux admitted that her team’s communication and decision-making had contributed to the unusual dismissal.
“It was something I have never seen before in cricket. Hats off to Glenny to execute that,” Molineux said after the match.
“Probably if we had our time again, I think we made the call a little bit too late for Deandra to be able to pad up and get out there.”
Dottin’s dismissal proved a significant moment in the contest, as the Renegades slipped from 93/2 to 97/5 while chasing Brisbane’s target of 138.
Despite the collapse, Melbourne managed to pull off a dramatic victory, reaching the target on the final ball of the match.