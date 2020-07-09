PCB had been struggling to find a sponsor for the Pakistan cricket side

As the Pakistan team awaits the beginning of their series against England next month, they have been handed a boost,

Ahead of the three Tests and as many T20s in August and September, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been struggling to find a sponsor for the side after their last sponsorship contract with a beverage company expired.

But now it has been announced they will wear the logo of the Shahid Afridi Foundation on their playing kits.

“We’re delighted that the Shahid Afridi Foundation logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to Pakistan Cricket Board. Thanking Wasim Khan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour #HopeNotOut,” Afridi said in a tweet.

Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq further said that along with the Shahid Afridi Foundation logo, a couple of sponsor’s logos would be there on the kits of the players during the England tour.

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, only one company has shown interest during the recent bidding process put forward by the PCB for the sponsorship. It added that the company has valued the deal at only 30 per cent as compared to the previous contract.

The opening Test between England and Pakistan is scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, from August 5-9, which will be followed by back to back Tests at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, from August 13-17 and August 21-25.