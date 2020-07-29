File photo. Image Credit: AFP

Manchester: Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan are more than capable of shocking the home team in the upcoming series if they perform like the way they did in the first Test against West Indies recently.

In the absence of regular Test skipper Joe Root in Southampton, England lost to West Indies by four wickets in the first Test of the #raisethebat series. But the hosts rallied back strongly and recorded a 2-1 series win, courtesy Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad in the two Manchester Tests respectively.

"From an England perspective, it is a good step up. I am not disregarding the West Indies at all, but Pakistan is a better Test match team than the West Indies," Vaughan told Cricbuzz in a video uploaded on their YouTube channel.

"So I am really looking forward to that series. It should be a ripper. Pakistan could come here and shock the England team if the English side play like they did in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton."

Vaughan also cautioned the home side against Pakistan's top-order, which according to him, is filled with experienced campaigners.

"Babar Azam and Azhar (Ali) are two right-hand batsmen of high quality, who know how to play in England conditions. If Pakistan bats first and I am sure that is their plan and get scores on the board, they will really challenge this England side," Vaughan said.

The first Test between the two teams will be played in Manchester starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.