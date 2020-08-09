England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the ongoing Test series against Pakistan for family reasons, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Sunday.
“Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand,” said an ECB statement.
“He will miss England’s two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl (starting) on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August.”
Stokes played in the England side that beat Pakistan by three wickets at Old Trafford on Saturday to go 1-0 up in three-match series.
"The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family's privacy at this time," it added.
In the first Test, Chris Woakes stormed back to form with the bat as he hit a match-winning 84 not out for England against Pakistan at Old Trafford.
With England 117/5 chasing a target of 277, Woakes joined Jos Buttler in the middle and changed the tide of the game by taking the attack to the charging Pakistan outfit.
He ended up putting on a stand of 139 runs for the seventh wicket and while Buttler eventually departed for 75 off 101 balls, Woakes saw them over the line. This coupled with the two wickets he picked in each innings, including that of Babar Azam in the second, which was enough for him to earn the Player of the Match award.