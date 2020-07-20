Australia’s limited-overs series in England, which will consist of three T20s and three ODIs, will begin on September 4.
According to a report in Daily Telegraph, the planned fixtures would see Australia play T20s on September 4, 6 and 8, and ODIs on September 10, 12 and 15. The Australia team is expected to arrive in the UK on a chartered flight.
All six matches are expected to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester — the two stadiums with hotels large enough to house both the teams, match officials and broadcasters.
These are the venues being used for the current Test series against the West Indies.
The report further said that the UK government will not ask Australia’s players and staff to quarantine for a fortnight — something which the West Indies team did and the Pakistan team, who will face England next in August, are currently fulfilling.
Cricket Australia have already named a 26-man preliminary list of players from which the final squad will be picked if the tour is confirmed.
Australia’s preliminary squad
Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Michael Neser, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, D’Arcy Short, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa