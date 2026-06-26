Belgium has a T20 league and Irfan Pathan's team just won it with Bavuma as captain

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma led the side from the front
Former India all rounder Irfan Pathan has another trophy to celebrate, this time as a franchise owner.
Pathan co owns the Ghent Gladiators, who were crowned champions of the inaugural EUT20 Belgium after edging Antwerp Anchors by three wickets in a thrilling final. Chasing 179 for victory, the Gladiators reached the target with just one ball to spare to become the first ever champions of the new franchise tournament.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma led the side from the front as Ghent finished on 179 for 7 in 19.5 overs after Antwerp Anchors had posted a competitive 178 in the final. Ali Khan was named Player of the Match, while Antwerp all rounder JJ Smit finished the tournament as Player of the Tournament.
Speaking after the title triumph, Pathan said winning the first edition of a new competition made the achievement even more memorable.
"Winning a title is always special, but becoming the first ever champions of a new tournament makes this achievement even more memorable," Pathan said.
He also praised the vision behind the league, saying franchise cricket has an important role in helping the game grow across Europe by bringing together players from different countries.
Captain Bavuma was equally delighted after lifting the trophy.
"Finals are often decided by small moments, and credit to the players for staying composed under pressure. Chasing 179 in a championship match is never easy, but the team backed its skills and executed well when it mattered most," he said.
The EUT20 Belgium is a new professional men's T20 franchise competition that launched in 2026 with five city based teams from across Belgium. The inaugural edition was played from June 6 to 14 at Stars Arena in Zemst, near Brussels, with each team playing in a round robin format before the playoffs and final.
Although based in Belgium, the league attracted several well known international cricketers, including Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, James Vince, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Rilee Rossouw, Corey Anderson, Shoaib Malik and Bavuma. Former England captain Eoin Morgan also served as the tournament's global brand ambassador.
The league was established in late 2025 with the aim of accelerating the growth of cricket in Belgium and across Europe. Organisers hope it can become a platform to develop local talent while also attracting some of the biggest names in world cricket, much like franchise leagues in other emerging cricket nations.