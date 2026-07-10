BBL is coming to India for the first time, but no clarity on Pakistan players yet

One interesting subplot will be the availability of Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and all rounder Hassan Khan, both of whom are part of the Melbourne Renegades squad. It remains unclear whether they will be allowed to feature in Chennai, considering Pakistani players have been barred from the IPL since 2008 and have generally not travelled to India for sporting events because of the political relationship between the two countries. Cricket Australia has not yet clarified their availability for the historic opener.