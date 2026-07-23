Jerrssis Wadia, Aryan Sharma have earned selection in Cricket Australia’s pathway squads
Two young cricketers with Indian roots have been selected for Cricket Australia squads. Indian-born atter Jerrssis Wadia and Australian Under-19 representative Aryan Sharma have earned selection in Cricket Australia’s pathway squads.
Wadia has been named in the CA XI squad that will take on the Bangladesh men’s Test team in a three-day match in Darwin from Aug 6 to 8, according to a Cricket Australia press release.
The South Australian batter has come through Adelaide’s premier cricket system and was also part of the Adelaide Strikers squad during the most recent Big Bash League (BBL) season.
Meanwhile, Victorian all-rounder Sharma has been included in Australia’s Men’s Development Squad for the MRF Academy Program in Chennai.
Sharma represented Australia at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and was also part of the Melbourne Stars squad last season.
As part of the MRF Academy Program, the Development Squad will play two two-day matches, scheduled for August 5-6 and August 10-11. Both games will be played on traditionally spin-friendly pitches.
Former Australia coach Tim Nielsen will lead the CA XI in Darwin, while former Test captain Tim Paine and Anthony Clark will oversee the coaching group in Chennai.
CA XI Squad: Campbell Kellaway (VIC) Campbell Thompson (SA) Corey Rocchiccioli (WA) Hanno Jacobs (SA) Jake Doran (TAS) Jerrssis Wadia (SA) Josh Philippe (NSW) Kurtis Patterson (NSW) Sam Konstas (NSW) Teague Wyllie (TAS) Tom Menzies (SA) Tom Rogers (VIC) Xavier Crone (VIC) Noah McFadyen (SA)
Men’s Development Squad: Aryan Sharma (VIC) Doug Warren (VIC) Hugh Weibgen (QLD) Jack Sinfield (QLD) Jason Sangha (SA) Jayden Goodwin (WA) Joel Davies (NSW) Lloyd Pope (SA) Matt Gilkes (SA) Rafael MacMillan (TAS) Riley Kingsell (NSW) Steven Hogan (QLD).