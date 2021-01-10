Dubai: Tim Paine, the Australia skipper, will have to forgo 15 per cent of his match fee for complaining to the umpire following a failed review during the third Test against India in Sydney.
The incident occurred in the 56th over of India’s first innings on Saturday when Paine was confident Cheteshwar Pujara edged a Nathan Lyon delivery to Matthew Wade at short leg, but on-field umpire Paul Wilson ruled not out.
Paine reviewed the call but TV umpire Bruce Oxenford could not see any evidence on ‘Snicko’, which picks up the sound of an edge, nor ‘Hotspot’, which detects a touch on the bat edge, to suggest Pujara had hit the ball, and asked Wilson to stick with his call.
The decision did not go down well with Paine, with the stump microphone picking up his expletive-laden rant about inconsistency in decision-making.
The captain was found to have breached article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct — which relates to showing dissent during an international match — and one demerit point was added to his disciplinary record.
“Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations,” the ICC said. “There was no need for a formal hearing.”