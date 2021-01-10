Sunil Narine Image Credit: PTI

Abu Dhabi: The T20 superstar Sunil Narine, who has bamboozled the best batsmen from around the world for many years with his numerous variations, is all set to turn up for the Deccan Gladiators in the second season of the Abu Dhabi T10. The off-spinner from Trinidad & Tobago will play as the Icon Player for the Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28 to — February 6.

Surprisingly, given the fact Narine has taken 390 wickets in T20s, he claims the T10 format is more exciting. “In T20s, the batters take a few overs before starting their attacking skills, however, in T10 the batters probably look for only one or two balls,” Narine said. “There’s always a possibility to attract new fans through a shorter format of cricket and more exciting cricket. It will be an exciting thing if cricket is included in the Olympics as well and hopefully, maybe T10 could be a part of the Olympics.”

The 32-year-old is looking forward to playing alongside another T20 superstar Kieron Pollard for Deccan in Abu Dhabi. Narine said: “I have played under Pollard so many times and he is a good and strong leader. He goes about his business in the right way. He is a key player to have, especially in this format.”