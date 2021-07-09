Copy of Fury_Wilder_III_Postponed_Boxing_25755.jpg-bd9aa-1625822274188
In this file photo, Tyson Fury, right, of England, lands a right to Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas. Fury has tested positive for COVID-19, and his third bout with Wilder will be postponed, likely until the fall. Image Credit: AP
Los Angeles: The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on 24 July has been postponed after the Briton tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reported

The US sports broadcaster, which has joint pay-per-view rights to the bout with Fox, said the bout may take place in October.

Fury, who ESPN says tested positive for the virus, has promised to deliver a swift victory over America’s Wilder in the fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The US media reported that at least four people in Fury’s camp tested positive.

One-sided rounds

He handed Wilder a brutal beating in seven one-sided rounds in their second fight in February 2020.

Their first fight, in December 2018, ended in a controversial split-decision draw in which Fury was knocked down twice.

Fury had been preparing for a money-spinning unification bout against fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, until a ruling by a judge in May that he was contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time.

