Los Angeles: The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on 24 July has been postponed after the Briton tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reported
The US sports broadcaster, which has joint pay-per-view rights to the bout with Fox, said the bout may take place in October.
Fury, who ESPN says tested positive for the virus, has promised to deliver a swift victory over America’s Wilder in the fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The US media reported that at least four people in Fury’s camp tested positive.
One-sided rounds
He handed Wilder a brutal beating in seven one-sided rounds in their second fight in February 2020.
Their first fight, in December 2018, ended in a controversial split-decision draw in which Fury was knocked down twice.
Fury had been preparing for a money-spinning unification bout against fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, until a ruling by a judge in May that he was contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time.