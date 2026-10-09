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Berlin Marathon disqualifies fitness influencer after bike ride

Her 4:53:46 finish was removed from Berlin Marathon results after disqualification

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Chinese fitness influencer Yuanyuan Sun is pictured during the Berlin Marathon and riding on a bicycle during the race. She was later disqualified after the incident came to light.
Chinese fitness influencer Yuanyuan Sun is pictured during the Berlin Marathon and riding on a bicycle during the race. She was later disqualified after the incident came to light.

A Chiness fitness influencer with more than 520,000 social media followers has been disqualified from the Berlin Marathon after hitching a ride on a bicycle during the race.

Yuanyuan Sun, 30, who posts running videos under the name Abeeeer, publicly apologised after images emerged showing her riding on the back of a bicycle during the final kilometres of the September race.

Sun had completed the marathon in 4 hours, 53 minutes and 46 seconds, describing it as a personal best. She also posed for photographs with her finisher’s medal.

However, on Wednesday, race organisers disqualified her and removed her time from the official results.

A ride that raised questions

Images of Sun on the bicycle, along with her race split times, drew attention to her performance in the closing stages.

Her timing data showed a sharp improvement between the 35km and 40km marks, with that section completed around six minutes faster than the preceding five-kilometre stretch.

The images and timing figures raised questions about how she completed the final part of the course.

Influencer issues apology

Sun later published an apology on RedNote, the Chinese social media platform where she has built a following of more than half a million people.

“Riding a bicycle during the Berlin Marathon did indeed violate race rules,” she said in a statement translated from Mandarin.

She acknowledged that feeling unwell during the race did not justify breaking the rules.

Sun also admitted that she had deliberately concealed her actions in the photographs she shared after the event.

The disqualification means her recorded finishing time no longer counts in the official results, turning what she had initially celebrated as a personal best into a lesson in marathon rules and sportsmanship.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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