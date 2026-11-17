Jurgen Klopp's Germany delivers historic win over Netherlands in Nations League
Florian Wirtz scored twice Brajan Gruda contributed a goal and two assists as Germany cruised to a 5-0 win over the Netherlands to reach the Nations League quarter-finals on Monday held in the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Florian Wirtz scored twice and Brajan Gruda contributed a goal and two assists.
Derry Scherhant and Nico Schlotterbeck also scored as the Germans cut the visitors to shreds in the most impressive match of Jurgen Klopp's six-game stint as coach.
It was Germany's biggest win over their neighbours since a 7-0 victory in 1959. Germany top the group and reach the quarter-finals.
The final Group A2 match was a decider. Germany would likely need to win unless Serbia beat Greece away.
The Netherlands, already through, had come in unbeaten under new coach Xavi after a 7-0 win over Greece on Friday.
Germany broke the deadlock late in the first half.
Derry Scherhant scored in the 41st minute.
The second half then turned into a rout.
After the break, another stunning Wirtz goal set the rout in motion, at 60 minutes.
Five minutes later, Nico Schlotterbeck added a diving header from Gruda’s first assist.
Wirtz made it 4-0 in the 71st minute after Gruda’s second assist from the wing.
Gruda finished the scoring himself, shooting from the centre of the area after Scherhant had hit the woodwork for the second time at 78 minutes.
It was a historic defeat for the Dutch.
It was the Netherlands’ worst-ever competitive defeat.
The win also moved Germany to the top.
Germany went above the Netherlands into first place on goal difference, which could bring a more favourable draw.
The quarter-finals will be played in March.
Elsewhere in the group, Greece beat Serbia 1-0, so they miss out.
It shows Germany were beginning to click into gear under Jürgen Klopp.
41' ⚽ Scherhant breaks the deadlock. 🇩🇪 1-0 (41')
60' ⚽ Wirtz, and what a goal. 2-0 (60')
65' ⚽ Schlotterbeck dives in to head home from a Gruda assist. 3-0 (65')
71' ⚽ Wirtz again after a Gruda assist from the wing. 4-0 (71')
77'/78' ⚽ Gruda finishes it himself. 5-0 (78')