Wirtz breaks league duck as Liverpool beat Palace 3–1 to climb into top four

Liverpool climb to fourth with 3–1 win over struggling Crystal Palace
Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3–1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday (Nov. 8), with goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak lifting the visitors into fourth place in the Premier League.
Eddie Nketiah scored a stoppage-time penalty for Palace, who suffered a fourth consecutive league defeat and dropped to the bottom of the table.
Liverpool returned to winning ways after two defeats in all competitions, but the scoreline concealed a difficult opening period in which goalkeeper Alisson Becker played a decisive role.
Palace created dangerous opportunities, with Alisson denying Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton while Yeremy Pino struck the crossbar.
The hosts paid for those missed chances five minutes before half-time.
Mac Allister escaped Quinten Timber’s marking to head in Dominik Szoboszlai’s free-kick, giving Liverpool the lead with his fifth goal of the season — matching his total for the previous campaign.
Liverpool doubled their advantage in the 54th minute when Wirtz finished from Bradley Barcola’s cross.
It was the German’s first Premier League goal of the season and gave the visitors breathing space after Palace’s threatening first-half display.
Wirtz then turned provider as Liverpool struck on the counterattack in the 89th minute, setting up Isak to finish from the centre of the penalty area and make it 3–0.
Palace’s consolation came with the final kick.
Milos Kerkez conceded a penalty following a late aerial challenge, and substitute Nketiah converted in the fifth minute of added time.
The goal denied Liverpool a clean sheet but did nothing to change the outcome.
The result increased pressure on Palace manager Pierre Sage, whose side entered the international break bottom of the league.
Liverpool, meanwhile, ended their losing run and regained a place in the top four.
Alisson’s crucial interventions: The Liverpool goalkeeper kept out Kamada and Wharton during a first half in which Palace also hit the woodwork.
Mac Allister’s breakthrough: His header from Szoboszlai’s free-kick punished Palace’s failure to capitalise on their early opportunities.
Wirtz’s milestone: The midfielder scored his first league goal of the campaign before assisting Isak’s late strike.
Palace’s problems deepen: A fourth straight Premier League defeat left the hosts bottom and Sage facing mounting scrutiny.