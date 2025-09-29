Gambhir is like an older brother to me, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav says

Reflecting on India’s recent Asia Cup victory in Dubai, where they beat Pakistan in the final, Suryakumar noted the impact of Hardik Pandya’s absence — and the smart substitution that helped them succeed. “We did miss Hardik, no doubt. But it was actually Hardik who suggested that we go with Shivam Dube as his replacement,” he revealed.

The roots of their relationship go back to their time at KKR in the Indian Premier League. Between 2014 and 2017, Suryakumar played 54 matches for the franchise, scoring 608 runs in 41 innings at an average of 22.52 and a strike rate of over 131. During that period, he also served as vice-captain under Gambhir’s leadership and was part of the KKR squad that lifted the IPL trophy in 2014. Gambhir was one of his earliest and strongest supporters during his rise through the ranks.

Yadav emphasised how this strong understanding continues to benefit him on the field. “Whenever I look toward the dugout and see him, I know he has something valuable to offer. From outside the boundary, you see the game differently. When I’m on the ground thinking about field placements or bowling options, I glance at him every couple of overs. Whatever he signals, I trust it completely and act on it without second-guessing. That’s the level of trust we share.”

“My relationship with Gauti Bhai is like that of a younger brother with his elder sibling,” Yadav told Revsportz. “We spent a lot of time together at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and through those years, I learned so much from him. Even though I’ve played under Rohit [Sharma], there were certain tricks of the trade I picked up specifically from Gauti Bhai during our KKR days. He’s been through every situation as a player — he understands the mindset, the preparation, and how to support and shield players during high-pressure tournaments.”

