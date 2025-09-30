UAE to build the greatest bridge in the world

This bridge comes alive in BRIDGE Summit, the largest debut media event in the world taking place in Abu Dhabi. The inaugural edition will be held from December 8 to 10, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Here, creators from every corner of content and culture — literature, publishing, translation, film, television, digital platforms, social media, music, performing arts, gaming, augmented and virtual reality, design, architecture, crafts — meet alongside universities, research centres, incubators, policymakers, and industry leaders. The summit is not a showcase; it is a launchpad. It transforms conversations into action, dialogue into ventures, and networks into lasting partnerships.