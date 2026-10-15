Why so many people leave therapy disappointed

Emotional support matters, but patients also need to understand their treatment goals
A woman arrives having spent the better part of a year with another therapist. She is careful not to blame anybody. The sessions were kind, she says. She felt heard. She cried more in that room than anywhere else in her life. Then comes the sentence heard more than any other in a first appointment.
“But nothing actually changed.”
She has not had a bad therapist. By every account she has had a good one. What she has not had is a method, and nobody explained to her that these are different things.
Across the Gulf there is something that makes it more visible. A great many of the people who walk into a clinic are the first in their family to see a psychologist at all. They arrive without a template. They know what a doctor’s appointment involves, and what a course of physiotherapy involves, because they have watched relatives go through both. Nobody at home has been able to tell them what a course of psychological treatment is supposed to look like from the inside.
So they build the picture from what they have seen on screen. A room, two chairs, a box of tissues. Someone asks how that made you feel. You talk. The image is not wrong, exactly. It describes the setting rather than the work.
And there is something else, which is harder to say and matters more. Being properly listened to is a powerful experience, particularly for someone who has spent years being the capable one that everybody else leans on. The relief is real. It is also, on its own, temporary. Clients describe the mechanism themselves: saying it out loud lowers the charge for a while. By Tuesday the charge is back, and the following week you describe it again. A year of that feels like effort, because it is effort. It simply is not treatment.
Treatment has a shape. Early on, the two of you build an account of why the problem persists, and that account is about what is holding it in place now rather than what caused it years ago. The account produces a target. The target produces something to practise between sessions, because an hour a week changes very little and the other 167 hours are where the pattern actually lives. And because there is a target, there is a way of telling whether anything is moving.
None of that makes the room colder. The warmth is not decoration. Without it, nobody would risk saying the true thing. But warmth is the condition for the work rather than the work itself, and a client who is never told the difference has no way of asking for what is missing.
The opposite mistake is just as common. There are people for whom being heard is the treatment. Someone in acute grief may not need a behavioural target at all. Someone who has spent a lifetime managing everybody else’s feelings may need months of being allowed to have their own before anything structured would make sense. A good clinician knows the difference and says which one is happening. The failure is not warmth. It is our silence about what is being done and why.
This version is often seen in men, who arrive more frequently than most having been sent by somebody else, and who stop after a handful of sessions having decided it is not for them. My impression is that they are not resistant. They are matching what they see to a conversation they could have had with a friend, and concluding, privately, that it does not justify the hour.
So if you are considering therapy, or you are in it and privately unsure, there is one question worth asking. Not whether you like your therapist, though you should and it matters. This one: what are we working on, and how will we know when it is done?
A good clinician will have an answer, or will tell you that the two of you are still working it out and give you a sense of when it will be settled. If the question lands strangely, that is worth a conversation. It is not rudeness. It is the question you would ask a physiotherapist without a second thought.
The women and men described here did not need to start again from nothing. Most of what they had already done was useful, and it had left them far readier for what came next than they realised. What they had been missing was not care. They had been given plenty of that. They had been missing a plan, and once they understood that a plan was a thing they were entitled to ask for, they asked.
Sarah El Nabulsi is a DHA-licensed Clinical Psychologist and Clinical Director at Dr Reuter Medical Center in Dubai