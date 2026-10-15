Why so many people leave therapy disappointed

And there is something else, which is harder to say and matters more. Being properly listened to is a powerful experience, particularly for someone who has spent years being the capable one that everybody else leans on. The relief is real. It is also, on its own, temporary. Clients describe the mechanism themselves: saying it out loud lowers the charge for a while. By Tuesday the charge is back, and the following week you describe it again. A year of that feels like effort, because it is effort. It simply is not treatment.