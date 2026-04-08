When crisis hits, universities must become anchors of stability

Support systems, empathy and continuity of learning define their true role
Universities are often seen as places of discovery, intellectual growth, and personal transformation. Yet their true value becomes most visible during times of crisis. Wars, regional tensions, and global disruptions test not only governments and institutions, but also the resilience of individuals and communities. In such moments, universities must rise beyond their classical instructional role. They must become anchors of stability, beacon of compassion, and strength for their students.
The current regional situation has understandably generated concern. For university students in particular, such developments can be deeply unsettling. During times like these, the role of higher education extends far beyond the classroom. Institutions must ensure that students feel safe, supported, and confident in their ability to continue their education despite the uncertainty unfolding around them.
Education should empower individuals to remain steadfast in the face of adversity. This does not mean ignoring risk or underestimating uncertainty. Rather, it means responding with composure, resilience, and collective resolve. Universities are uniquely positioned to cultivate this mindset. By preserving stability, extending support, and demonstrating thoughtful leadership, they help young people understand that adversity, however difficult, can be met with courage, wisdom, and purpose.
The United Arab Emirates offers a compelling example of how nations can navigate crises with foresight and determination. Over the decades, the UAE has faced moments of regional instability and global uncertainty. During the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, the region was marked by turbulence, yet the UAE preserved its developmental trajectory and social cohesion. During the global financial crisis of 2008–2009, the country responded with agility and determination, implementing measures that stabilised markets and supported recovery. More recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE stood out globally for its effective crisis management, rapid response, and strong commitment to public wellbeing.
These examples affirm an important truth: resilience does not emerge by chance. It is built through preparedness, visionary leadership, and a deep sense of collective responsibility. Again, the UAE’s leadership has shown that calm, empathy, and decisive action can guide communities through even the most difficult circumstances.
Universities would do well to reflect those same principles. When students face uncertainty, they naturally look to their institutions for reassurance, direction, and continuity. Education leaders must therefore lead with empathy, while remaining unwavering in their commitment to safety, stability, and the uninterrupted pursuit of learning.
One of the most immediate and meaningful ways universities can support students during crises is by safeguarding continuity of learning. Education should never become another casualty of conflict or uncertainty. Fortunately, today’s digital infrastructure allows institutions to adapt swiftly when flexibility becomes necessary. Online learning, hybrid delivery, and remote academic support can ensure that students remain connected to their studies even when circumstances are disrupted.
Equally important is the availability of accessible support structures. Hotlines, student support centres, and responsive communication channels offer students immediate guidance and reassurance when they need it most. Whether addressing safety concerns, academic matters, or emotional distress, these systems provide an essential bridge between the student and the institution.
At universities across the country, student safety, wellbeing, and peace of mind remain the highest priority. Energies are focused on fostering an environment in which students feel protected not only physically, but also emotionally and academically.
This commitment is reflected in the range of support services available to students. These include assistance across health and safety, counseling, residential life, academic support, and student success. Mental health support, in particular, becomes indispensable during periods of regional tension or global disruption. By providing accessible counseling and professional guidance, universities help students manage anxiety, maintain balance, and preserve a sense of stability.
Academic advising and student success teams also play a central role in helping students remain on course while accommodating the challenges they may face. Whether a student needs urgent advice, emotional support, academic assistance, or simply reassurance, such teams must be ready to respond with empathy, professionalism, and care.
Like the crises that came before it, the present moment reminds us that education must extend beyond textbooks and lecture halls. It must equip students with the mindset and inner strength needed to face adversity with confidence and dignity. When universities model resilience, empathy, and unity, they prepare students not only to succeed academically, but also to contribute meaningfully to society in moments of difficulty.
History teaches us that adversity does not define us; our response to it does. When universities stand firm, lead with humanity, and place student wellbeing at the centre of their decisions, they send a powerful message: even in the most challenging times, education remains a source of strength, hope, and resilience.
Professor Bassam Alameddine is President, American University of Ras Al Khaimah