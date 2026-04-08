When crisis hits, universities must become anchors of stability

The United Arab Emirates offers a compelling example of how nations can navigate crises with foresight and determination. Over the decades, the UAE has faced moments of regional instability and global uncertainty. During the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, the region was marked by turbulence, yet the UAE preserved its developmental trajectory and social cohesion. During the global financial crisis of 2008–2009, the country responded with agility and determination, implementing measures that stabilised markets and supported recovery. More recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE stood out globally for its effective crisis management, rapid response, and strong commitment to public wellbeing.