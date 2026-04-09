Holding Iran accountable: Why the Gulf must act now

However, the Iranian leadership had already intended to implement a plan to expand the scope of the war and raise its cost for everyone, openly declaring, without hesitation or embarrassment, that either all will live safely or everyone will live in the hell and flames of war. Such a position has been adopted by a regime that has long sought to lead what it presents as Islamic cooperation and to convince Muslims that it defends their causes, as if those it attacks in neighbouring countries are neither neighbours nor Muslims. More importantly, they are people living in safety, whose fundamental rights are guaranteed under Islam, yet these rights are disregarded by those who trade in slogans and ideologies and lead the Iranian regime. These leaders of the regime have not only committed serious crimes against their neighbours but have also openly called for compensation, claiming that their territory was used to launch US-Israeli attacks against them, which represents a clear and unsuccessful attempt to evade legal responsibility for their aggression.