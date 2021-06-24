Dubai’s cycling tracks Image Credit: COURTESY RTA

Dubai to get a new cycling track

With health being a constant topic of discussion, the refreshing news of a massive new cycle track coming up is something to look forward to ("Video: Jumeirah Beach in Dubai to get 16km cycling track", Gulf News, June 19). Always in awe and admiration for the leaders of this land for all they envisage and transform to reality. For someone who resumed cycling after a break of 35 years and participated in the Dubai Ride, I find this to be such great news. I am sure many will make health one of the priorities. The track with jogging and walking tracks alongside will surely augment outdoor exercise, especially in the wee hours of the day and late evening.

From Ms Shalini Menezes

Shafali Verma: Future of women’s cricket in India

Kudos to Indian cricketer Shafali Verma. She became the first Indian and fourth player to score a half-century in both innings on her Test debut in the history of women’s cricket. She has learned her mistake and has exhibited the fighting spirit to remain not out on the third day of the match with a score of fifty plus. Probably, she could still complete her maiden century on debut to emulate Gundappa Viswanath and achieve her rare distinction. If she succeeds and our other star batswomen play sensibly to take a healthy lead, who knows Mithali Raj and her wards could repeat the heroics of Ganguly and his boys achieved at Eden Gardens in 2001 against the then World Champion team, Australia. I wish Verma and the rest of the team all the very best.

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth

Talking to your child about drugs

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on June 26 each year ("Mukafih: How to identify drug addiction and seek help", Gulf News, February 15). Drug abuse is another menace that needs our urgent attention. Opioids were the most harmful drug, which accounted for 70 per cent of the negative health impact associated with drug use disorders worldwide. Children are easy victims, and so are the youth. They are easy targets and fall prey to drug peddlers at an early age. Again, the campaigns around the world have gained momentum since the early sixties, but this has not helped reduce users or peddlers. Parents who are educated about the effects of drug use and learn the facts can give their kids correct information and clear up any misconceptions. You're a role model for your kids, and your views on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs can strongly influence how they think about them. So make talking about drugs a part of your general health and safety conversations. Drug-related crimes are on the rise, and third-world countries are the most affected. Children should be taught young on the side effects of drugs and prevent themselves from falling into such traps. More awareness campaigns are to be created to realise the harmful effects and to stay away from drugs. De-addiction and rehabilitation centres can save a lot of people and change their lifestyles. Let us say no to drugs.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai