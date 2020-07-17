Hope Mars Mission Arabs to Mars logo Image Credit: Twitter

Congratulations to the UAE for the Emirates Mars Mission

The Emirates Mars Mission, which aims to capture the most comprehensive picture yet of the Red Planet's atmosphere, will be the first of the trio to lift off (“Mars mission: History to be written again by UAE”, Gulf News, July 13) . With its planned July 15 launch delayed by weather conditions, it is now set to launch later this week. We will watch those ambitions take flight when the probe starts from Tanegashima, Japan. The UAE has a long way to go. I congratulate all those who are behind this mission to make it a huge success. The UAE has always come up with many projects which will inspire millions of people around the world.

From Mr Siddique Malik

UAE

Cricket: West Indies win Test against England by 4 wickets

England captain Ben Stokes remarked that he is not regretful in dropping Stuart Broad for the first Test match (“ West Indies cricket: Is the romance back, or is it another false dawn?”, Gulf News, July 14). No captain or coach has ever accepted their folly in the selection of the team, and the playing XI, and Ben Stokes is no different. Since pace bowlers hunt in pairs, separating Stuart Broad and James Anderson was surprising.

Anyway, there is no point in crying over spilt milk. Hope Stuart Broad will find a place in the next test playing XI. In reality, none of the England bowlers was consistent during the first test. To add to their woes were the dropped catches, which cost them the Test.

From Capt. N. Viswanathan

Coimbatore, India

COVID-19: UAE leads aid efforts across the globe

Over the years, I have seen and experienced, firsthand, UAE’s commitment to tolerance (“COVID-19: Worrying rise in number of coronavirus cases in GCC”, Gulf News, July 15). UAE is a country with malice towards none, and charity for all. In this country, everybody is treated equally, irrespective of, colour, religion and nationality. UAE has been sending tons of medical aids to different countries of the world that are in need. Despite eased restrictions across the country, it is still important to follow local health guidance. Testing is crucial for monitoring the spread of the illness, and for helping people to know when to isolate and warn others of possible exposure. We are still in the process of going back to our healthy lives, so we need to be thankful for what we have now.

From Mr Armaan Shah

Dubai, UAE

