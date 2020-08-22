Dubai Police General Headquarter in Dubai Image Credit: Shutterstock

UAE: A reader extends his appreciation for the timely intervention of the Dubai Police

I want to share my experience that happened on August 19, and the timely help done by the Dubai Police, where I had been held in a tough situation (“Dubai Police first to win seven awards from International Association of Chiefs of Police”, Gulf News, August 16). That morning, as usual, I started the day to my office in my car. As I was nearing my office, all of a sudden, my car broke down in the middle of the road, and I was not able to turn on the engine again. The situation got really worse when traffic began piling up from behind. I was desperately seeking somebody's help to move my car from there. All of a sudden, I noticed a police car approaching me, and I was very glad and surprised the way they helped me to get out of that situation.

One of the police parked their vehicle nearby, while the other came to help me to push my car to the nearby parking space, while I was controlling the steering inside. I need to really thank the Dubai Police for their way of helping people who are in trouble.

From Mr Joseph Kennedy

Dubai, UAE

Sport: BCCI should honour Indian cricket legends

It is heartening to know that the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India is willing to host a farewell match for our former Indian Captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who recently announced his retirement from International Cricket (“Cricket: BCCI willing to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni, says official”, Gulf News, August 19). At the same time, we feel that the BCCI should know that there are many Indian heroes, like Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, V V S Laxman etc., who are still awaiting a farewell match in their honour. Better late than never. BCCI should come forward to honour all the retired players soon.

From N V Krishnan

Chennai, India

India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni retires from International Cricket

This letter refers to your report that our most successful former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his deputy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Suresh Raina have retired from International Cricket (“M.S.Dhoni’s legacy will always be remembered: Babar Azam”, Gulf News, August 18). Of course, we could understand the plight of Suresh Raina, and it is really shocking and surprising to hear the news of Dhoni's announcement. Probably the postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia could have hastened his decision. But we are glad that both Dhoni and his deputy Raina would continue to represent CSK during 13th Indian Premier League. M S Dhoni is the only captain to lift all the International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies - ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Championship Trophies. He is the captain who took our team to the top of Test ranking too. It is tough to find a cool captain like Dhoni in the near future. Anyway, we are glad that he has taken a wise decision to quit International Cricket without embarrassing anyone, including himself. We wish him a happy retired life from International Cricket.

From Mr N Mahadevan

India

Cricket: Former Indian opening batsman Chetan Chauhan passes away

The unfortunate death of one of Indian cricket's most well-known players Chetan Chauhan from deadly coronavirus is deeply saddening, and no words can be adequate while paying homage to this towering personality (“Prime Minister Modi, cricketing circles mourn the loss of Chetan Chauhan”, Gulf News, August 16). Prime Minister Narendra Modi while paying him tributes, described him as a wonderful cricketer and diligent politician. Chauhan was a wonderful human being, and gusty player, who also made an equally effective contribution to public service and distinguished himself as a Test cricketer. He is a credible politician who went on to become a Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He was also the chairman of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Chauhan had played 40 Test matches for India, and seven ODI's scored 2084 test runs. Sadly Chauhan never scored a century with his best was 97 runs, which he richly deserved, he was one of India's well-known test batsman without an international hundred. He was conferred with the Arjuna Award for his distinguished service for sports. May his soul rest in peace.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

Bangalore, India