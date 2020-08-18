Dubai: The tributes for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on Saturday, kept coming from across the border with Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam joining the fray.
Azam, captain of Pakistan’s white ball cricket which is now touring England, said on social media: “Congrats on such a remarkable career @msdhoni. Your leadership, fighting spirit, and legacy will always be remembered in the cricket world. I wish you enough light and shine in every aspect of your life. #MSDhoni.”
Dhoni had announced his retirement on the social media platform, Instagram on Augsut 15. The wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni shared a video and captioned the post, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”
The video had the iconic song ‘Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.
Minutes after Dhoni’s retirement, left-handed batsman Suresh Raina also announced his decision to retire from international cricket.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is mulling the idea of marking the seat in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where his match-winning six landed in 2011 World Cup final to hand India the World Cup after 28 years.
A news report in Indian Express said Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik on Monday wrote a letter to the MCA with the proposal. “As an act of gratitude and tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immense contribution to Indian cricket, the MCA can devote a permanent seat on his name at the stand where his famous World Cup-winning six had landed,” read Naik’s letter,