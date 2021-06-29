Dubai RTA Image Credit: RTA

Thank you, Dubai!

I wish to share a unique experience in more than 50 years of my life in the UAE. Recently, I approached Dubai's Road Transport Authority (RTA) counter at the Union Metro station to renew my personalised Nol card. Unfortunately, it was not feasible online. After waiting for nearly an hour, I was pleasantly surprised when the courteous RTA staff offered to provide me with a wheelchair to drop me back at my house. I was embarrassed and astonished, and despite my refusal, they insisted, and I had no option. This kind gesture left my family and me dumbfounded. I have no words to thank RTA and the Dubai Government for taking care of senior citizens. My sincere and most humble gratitude to all concerned.

From Mr Kaizer Zainul Zanzibarwala

Dubai, UAE

Cricket: Devon Conway’s historic double ton v England

Kudos to New Zealand debutante opening batsman Devon Conway for scoring his maiden ton, rather double ton, at Lord’s, the home of cricket, to rewrite the record for a debutante batsman (“Cricket: Devon Conway's debut ton gives New Zealand edge over England”, Gulf News, June 03). But for his unfortunate run out, he could have even surpassed his countryman, Mathew Sinclair, a score of 214 runs. However, it may not be out of place to mention five of the world's top batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Rickey Ponting, Jacque Kallis, and Sunil Gavaskar, who have scored tons of runs all across the world, have failed to score maiden ton at Lord’s. Hats off to Dilip Vengsarkar, who is the only foreign player who has scored a hat-trick of centuries at Lord’s, which record may stand for ages.

From Mr N Mahadevan

Cricket: New Zealand wins World Test Championship final

I breathe Indian cricket; I wear Indian cricket on my sleeve, yet I do not feel a great sense of loss, nor am I overly upset, at India losing the World Test Championship (WTC) Final (“World Test Championship: New Zealand are worthy winners”, Gulf News, June 25). Yes, a feeling of sadness that we could not lift this trophy prevails but somehow, failing to the Kiwis has halved the distress as an Indian cricket ardent fan compared to, say, losing to England or Australia. The Kiwis have successfully built that kind of respect through their performances. They tragically lost the World Cup in 2019 but gained support from the entire world. They have done everything right on and off the field, and have performed very well. Their team put their soul in their performance. It's not always about who performs poorly; it's also about who performed exceedingly well! We must have the grace and dignity to recognise and laud. So take a bow team New Zealand, you deserve every bit of this title. Enjoy every bit of your moment. When it came to the crux, you were the deserving winners.

From Ms Ameena Hashim

India