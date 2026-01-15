Corruption in the Philippines? 3 possible solutions

Sabong (cockfighting): It’s banned in most countries, dismissed as cruelty to animals. In fact, it’s the Philippines biggest religion, valued at estimated billions of pesos per year. On weekends, cockfighting arenas are filled to the rafter, even as churches are near empty. The bet-taker is known as “Kristo”.

Free-range dogs: Provincial dogs roam highways like bosses. Result: roadkill epidemic. For Filipinos who see it growing up, it’s become normalised, until they move outside the country.

Airport and train chaos kings: Cutting lines at Ninoy/airport or MRT? Kasanayan na (it’s become a habit). No biggie.

Helmet? Optional. Provincial motorbike riders treat helmets as fashion accessories or negotiation chips with cops.

'Fixer' fiesta: Need a license? Skip the 2-hour traffic video — fixers score you 100% even if you think “stoplight” means “party time”. Subtle hustle, zero road smarts required.

Burning of trash/plastic in one’s yard? Everyone does it.

Driving under the influence? Just prepare your palusot when caught, or make it your passport to afterlife.