Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasised that the UAE is committed to securing a sustainable and prosperous future for young people.
Tweeting on the occasion of Emirati Children’s Day, Sheikh Mohamed said “Through everything we do today, we seek to create a better world for our children tomorrow. On Emirati Children’s Day, we reaffirm the UAE’s commitment to accelerating efforts aimed at securing a sustainable and prosperous future for our young people and for generations to come.”
“Emirati Children’s Day,” is a national occasion celebrated on 15 March. It coincides with the launch of the Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 Concerning Child Rights also known as Wadeema’s Law on 15 March 2016.
Emirati Children’s Day aims to raise awareness on children’s rights and welfare among the general public, so that, children get a healthy, safe and supportive environment for their development.
The UAE government has made significant strides in ensuring that its youth have access to quality education, healthcare, and social services. The country has also prioritised innovation and entrepreneurship, encouraging young people to take an active role in shaping the nation’s future.
As part of the Emirati Children’s Day celebration, various activities and events were organised across the country to highlight the importance of investing in the younger generation’s development.