Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, who is on a working visit to the UAE.
The two leaders discussed the path of bilateral ties and opportunities for furthering and advancing them across the economic, trade, investment and developmental sectors in order to serve mutual interests and the aspirations of their peoples.
Sheikh Mohamed and the Mauritanian President took stock of the latest regional and global issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on them.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President.
Mauritanian Minister of Economic Affairs Ousmane Mamoudou Kan and Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh were present from the Mauritanian side.