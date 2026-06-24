Share your pics for the Gulf News Wave Your Flag campaign now
Brazil, Morocco, Portugal, Argentina, Curaçao, Egypt, Spain — which flag are you waving for the FIFA World Cup 2026?
We want to celebrate moments of community, fun and good times with Wave Your Flag. We're asking everyone to share photos and videos while you're supporting your favourite FIFA World Cup football teams.
Submit your photos here, and then look for the submissions below and on social media.
“My daughter and I are passionate supporters of the Brazil team. She is a huge Neymar fan. I am supporting Brazil since 1990."
“I am living in Dubai. I am from Bangladesh, but I support Argentina always.”
“Argentina fan Sebastian George in Abu Dhabi.”
"Team Curaçao all the way from Dubai!"
"We are celebrating NORWAY here in Al Nakheel Villas, Al Sufouh! Bobby, Torben, Harry and Otto!"
"After seeing football fever take over social media, we thought — why not bring the World Cup spirit into the office in our own way?...Team spirit unlocked — 'Same office, different teams, one big vibe.'”
"On June 18, we celebrated a World Cup party at our company Schueco, Dafza, Dubai."
"This is me wearing my Argentina jersey. The photo was taken here in my home in Dubai. After Mexico, I supported Argentina team."
"Brazilian little squad! Pedro, Joao, Bento and Bia supporting their country!"