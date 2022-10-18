1. Stopping in the middle of the road without a justified reason

Fine: Dh1,000

Black points: Six

A stationary car in the middle of a road is a danger to you and others. If you do find yourself in a situation where you need to stop your vehicle, make sure you safely veer it towards the right-most lane and find a bay or exit where your car will not be a road hazard.

On June 15, 2022, Abu Dhabi Police advised motorists to head to the nearest exit if they need to make an emergency stop and shared a few tips on what drivers should do if their car breaks down while driving:

Move off the road to the nearest designated emergency area. In cases of extreme necessity, use the right shoulder of the road to stop your vehicle.

Turn on your hazard lights.

If you have a hazard sign with you, place it on the road at a sufficient distance from your stalled vehicle to warn other oncoming drivers. This is typically considered to be 60 metres behind your car.

Don't wait inside your car or next to it.

Call the Police to ask for assistance.

2. Stopping in the yellow box junction

Fine: Dh500



While you may have seen cars stopping the yellow junction at an intersection when the road ahead is not clear, but according to the UAE's federal traffic law, this traffic violation can lead to a Dh500 fine.



The yellow box warns drivers not to enter unless the exit is clear.

Impeding traffic movement can land you with a fine. Image Credit: Twitter/@DubaiPoliceHQ

3. Stopping the vehicle in prohibited areas on the left shoulder of the road

Fine: Dh1,000

In 2017, Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists that drivers are prohibited from stopping at the hard shoulder on roads, and the area is specifically designated for traffic patrols and emergency vehicles.

4. Stopping the vehicle on pedestrian crossings

Fine: Dh500

Black points: Six

Police authorities in the UAE have routinely warned motorists to stop at pedestrian crossings to give way to people and have urged them to slow down when driving in residential and industrial areas.

Pedestrians are also warned to cross the roads from the designated areas only, and when the traffic light turns red.

5. Stopping a vehicle in a way that endangers pedestrians

Fine: Dh400



In the Federal Traffic Law, there are two clauses regarding illegally stopping a vehicle and endangering pedestrians:

A) Stopping a vehicle in a way that blocks the pedestrians' movement.

B) Stopping a vehicle in a way that exposes danger to pedestrians.

In September 2022, Abu Dhabi Police's Traffic and Patrols Directorate posted a video of drivers not giving priority or way to pedestrians. The video was from surveillance footage showing vehicles moving before a pedestrian safely reached the other side of the crossing.