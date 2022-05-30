Dubai: If you are driving in Abu Dhabi, make sure you stop completely at a stop sign. Or, you face a fine of Dh500 fine and six black points.
Abu Dhabi Police shared a list of five rules you need to keep in mind to ensure you stop completely at the sign.
The post was uploaded on Abu Dhabi Police’s official social media accounts on May 27. According to the post, these are the rules you need to keep in mind when at a stop sign:
- Always stop completely at any Stop sign or intersection or at the solid white line, which indicates that the motorist needs to stop.
- Do not continue driving until the road is free.
- If there is any vehicle stopped in front of you, you must stop behind it and then stop again at the stop sign, after the car in front of you has moved.
- Make sure you always give priority to pedestrians, allowing them to cross the road before you move.
Last year, Abu Dhabi Police said that it recorded 492 violations of motorists failing to halt at stop signs, just in the first nine months of 2021.
Fine for not stopping
According to the Federal Traffic Law, if a motorist fails to stop completely at a stop sign, he or she faces a fine of Dh500 and six black points.
Fine for not stopping for school buses
While not stopping at a stop sign can land you with a fine and black points, the offence is considered an aggravated one, when it comes to stop signs on school buses.
On May 9, Abu Dhabi police issued a reminder on its official social media channels calling on motorists to come to a complete stop whenever a school bus has the ‘stop’ sign put up and Violators who fail to follow this rule will be fined Dh1,000 in addition to receiving 10 black points, as per the UAE’s federal traffic law.
To know more about this traffic offence, read our detailed guide here.