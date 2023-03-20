Salik charge is added to trip fare

According to RTA, passengers must pay an additional Dh4 in the total fare, if a taxi passes from under a Salik toll gate. The fee is included in the final fare. If you do not wish to pay this charge, you can ask the taxi driver to avoid taking a route which has a Salik toll gate. In fact, a passenger has the right to specify the most practical route to be taken to reach his or her destination, as per the rights of taxi passengers stated by the RTA.

The policy to include Salik tolls in the fare total if the taxi passes through a gate has existed since 2013.

You will find the rule printed on a sticker placed on the passenger window. The sticker outlines the rules and taxi fare information for passengers.

The sticker outlines the rules and taxi fare information for passengers. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Zainab Husain/Gulf News

Extra taxi fare charges you should keep in mind

Apart from the additional Salik fee that is billed to the passenger, an extra charge of Dh20 is applied when the taxi enters Sharjah.

Also, the public taxi has a waiting fee of 50 fils per minute for all types of vehicles.

Starting fare for taxis in the UAE

While you are in the taxi, the taxi metre must be in clear view and display must show the fare. If you are keeping track of the fare in the taxi metre, you need to keep in mind the starting fare, which largely depends on the type of taxi and the timing.

For a regular taxi that has been hailed from road, the starting fare is Dh5 between 6am to 10pm. From 10pm to 6am, the starting fare is Dh5.50.

If you a book an RTA public taxi through the following apps - S’hail, the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), or through Hala – the starting fare is Dh12, regardless of the day or time.