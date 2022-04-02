Dubai: Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced an updated list of timings for various public transport facilities, including its bus service, public parking and the Darb toll system.
The Emirate’s local transport authority announced the Ramadan schedule on its official social media channels on Friday, April 1.
Along with releasing the timetable of bus services, MAWAQiF public parking and Darb toll gate, ITC also announced the timings for their customer happiness centres. So, if you are an Abu Dhabi resident or visiting the Emirate, these are the latest Ramadan timings for public transportation that you should keep in mind.
MAWAQiF
• According to ITC, parking fees will be applicable from 8am to 12am from Saturday to Thursday. Public parking will be free on Fridays.
Darb Toll Gate timings
The Darb toll gate will operate during the following peak hours:
Saturday to Thursday
Morning: 8am to 10am
Evening: 2pm to 4pm
• The toll gate is free on Fridays.
Bus Services
• Abu Dhabi’s bus services travelling from A1 and A2 routes will operate 24/7 throughout Ramadan.
• Other bus services not covering A1 and A2 routes: 5a to 1am
Al Ain and its suburbs
• From 6am to 12am
Al Dhafra Region
• The buses will work according to their usual schedule but will stop after Iftar.
Abu Dhabi Express bus service
• Weekdays: 6am to 11pm
• Weekends: 6am to 1pm
Abu Dhabi Link - bus on demand service
The Bus link service will follow its current schedule which is 6am to 11pm every day.
Customer service centres
Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain Municipality timings:
• Monday to Thursday: 9am to 2:30 pm
• Friday: 9am to 12pm
Abu Dhabi’s COVID-19 rules for Ramadan 2022
Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with its local health authorities, announced a set of guidelines for the month of Ramadan, related to mosques, Iftar and organising Ramadan tents. Read here to find out more about Abu Dhabi’s Ramadan protocol.