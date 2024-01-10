Dubai: If you have raked up quite a few parking or Darb toll fines in Abu Dhabi, you now have the option to settle the amount through interest-free instalments.

On Monday, January 8 , the new ‘easy payment’ service was launched by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi.

So far, credit card holders from three UAE-based participating banks can use the new service. ITC plans to bring in more banks within the first half of 2024.

In addition to the new instalments service, ITC also rewards motorists who pay their parking fines on time with a 25 per cent discount.

Here’s how you can benefit from both these services.

How do I pay traffic fines in instalments?

The new services allow customers to pay ITC fines with a minimum collective value of Dh3,000 through several instalments. There is no interest rate applied.

It is important to note that the new service only covers traffic fines issued by ITC. These include parking, Darb toll fines and violations related to public transportation.

Participating banks:

Credit card holders from the following banks can benefit from this service:

• First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

• Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

• Emirates Islamic Bank

Instalment schedule:

Customers need to first make the payment for the accrued fines using their credit card. They can then turn this payment into scheduled instalments over a range of periods:

• Three months

• Six months

• Nine months

• 12 months

Where to pay the fines in instalments

According to ITC, customers can avail the new instalment service at TAMM service centres, or through the Customer Happiness Centres at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi City Municipality and the headquarters of Al Ain City Municipality.

Here is the complete list of TAMM service centres:

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Abu Dhabi – Department of Economic Development (DED) Building

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Abu Dhabi - Khalifa City (Al Forsan Complex)

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Abu Dhabi - International Airport

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Abu Dhabi - Mussafah

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Abu Dhabi - Al Wathba

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Abu Dhabi - Al Shahama

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Ain - DED Building

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Ain - Al Waqan

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Ain - Al Maqam

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Ain - Al Khazna

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Ain - Mazyad

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Ain - Al Hiyar

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Dhafra - Dalma Island

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Dhafra - Madinat Zayed

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Dhafra - Al Ghayathi

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Dhafra - Liwa

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Dhafra - Al Marfa

• TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – Al Dhafra - Al Sila

25 per cent discount on parking fines in Abu Dhabi

If you want to receive a discount on your parking fines in Abu Dhabi, you must make sure you settle the amount within 60 days from when the parking ticket was issued.

The public parking system in Abu Dhabi is called ‘Mawaqif’ and you can pay for public parking fines through the ‘Darb’ app, which is the official app for the emirate’s toll gate system and public parking. Here are the steps you need to follow:

1. Download the Darb app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

2. Next, open the app, and sign in with your UAE Pass.

3. Tap on ‘Fines’ on the app menu bar at the bottom of your mobile screen. Tap on ‘Mawaqif’.

4. The app will then detect the fines linked to the vehicle registered under your name and Emirates ID.

5. If there are fines on your account, select the violation, and pay for it with your credit or debit card.