Find out how Dubai tenants can legally register flatmates and co-living residents on Ejari
Dubai: Tenants in Dubai signing up for their Ejari contracts need to ensure that all information about who else resides in their apartments or villas is entered accurately. This helps ensure that properties are not shared by unauthorised occupants.
If tenants fail to provide these details, landlords or their representatives will follow up to ensure the missing information is added. Dubai Land Department (DLD) has increased inspections of residential buildings to check compliance, and landlords can face stiff penalties if discrepancies are found.
Only residential units with a landlord licence and approval to offer co-living options can legally accommodate multiple occupants.
Issuance of Ejari is limited to one tenancy contract per unit for a single tenant or entity. Co-occupants are recorded through the DLD co-occupant registration service.
If a landlord leases individual rooms directly (with approvals), the subleases can be documented separately but must still link to the primary Ejari registration for the unit.
Every occupant should be registered in the Ejari system to maintain transparency and legal compliance.
Occupants not listed on the Ejari may be flagged during inspections as unauthorised subletting or overcrowding, potentially resulting in consequences for both landlords and tenants.
In June, Dubai authorities stepped up inspections on illegal partition and overcrowded housing Dubai Municipality, in coordination with DLD and Civil Defense, were cracking down on unapproved modifications and unsafe living arrangements.
Registering occupants in the Ejari system:
Ensures compliance with Dubai regulations
Supports transparency for landlords and tenants
Helps authorities provide timely services in emergencies, including civil defence and police support
The registration service allows recording the number of occupants per property. Entering detailed personal information is optional but recommended to meet security and safety standards in residential complexes.
If already registered with DLD (via Dubai REST App or DLD Website)
Visit the DLD website, go to All Services, and search for Occupants Registration Application.
Click Proceed to Login.
Choose your role as Individual and login via UAE PASS (or use other login options).
Authenticate using the UAE PASS app.
From the dashboard, select the property where you are an owner/tenant.
Click Manage Co-occupants.
Enter the number of co-occupants and click Submit.
To add details:
Select Add More to enter co-occupant information
Enter the Emirates ID and Date of Birth of each co-occupant and click Verify
Add all family members living in the property
To remove a co-occupant, select the delete icon and submit
If not yet registered with DLD
Click Proceed to Register.
Sign up using UAE PASS for a quick registration.
If you do not have UAE PASS, you can register using your Emirates ID or Residence Visa Number.
Once registration is complete, follow the steps above for managing co-occupants.
