Only residential units with a landlord licence and approval to offer co-living options can legally accommodate multiple occupants.

Issuance of Ejari is limited to one tenancy contract per unit for a single tenant or entity. Co-occupants are recorded through the DLD co-occupant registration service.

If a landlord leases individual rooms directly (with approvals), the subleases can be documented separately but must still link to the primary Ejari registration for the unit.

Every occupant should be registered in the Ejari system to maintain transparency and legal compliance.