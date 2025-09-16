GOLD/FOREX
How to register co-occupants on your Dubai Ejari

Find out how Dubai tenants can legally register flatmates and co-living residents on Ejari

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
How to register co-occupants on your Dubai Ejari
Shutterstock

Dubai: Tenants in Dubai signing up for their Ejari contracts need to ensure that all information about who else resides in their apartments or villas is entered accurately. This helps ensure that properties are not shared by unauthorised occupants.

If tenants fail to provide these details, landlords or their representatives will follow up to ensure the missing information is added. Dubai Land Department (DLD) has increased inspections of residential buildings to check compliance, and landlords can face stiff penalties if discrepancies are found.

Key rules

  • Only residential units with a landlord licence and approval to offer co-living options can legally accommodate multiple occupants.

  • Issuance of Ejari is limited to one tenancy contract per unit for a single tenant or entity. Co-occupants are recorded through the DLD co-occupant registration service.

  • If a landlord leases individual rooms directly (with approvals), the subleases can be documented separately but must still link to the primary Ejari registration for the unit.

  • Every occupant should be registered in the Ejari system to maintain transparency and legal compliance.

  • Occupants not listed on the Ejari may be flagged during inspections as unauthorised subletting or overcrowding, potentially resulting in consequences for both landlords and tenants.

In June, Dubai authorities stepped up inspections on illegal partition and overcrowded housing Dubai Municipality, in coordination with DLD and Civil Defense, were cracking down on unapproved modifications and unsafe living arrangements.

Importance of registering co-occupants

Registering occupants in the Ejari system:

  • Ensures compliance with Dubai regulations

  • Supports transparency for landlords and tenants

  • Helps authorities provide timely services in emergencies, including civil defence and police support

The registration service allows recording the number of occupants per property. Entering detailed personal information is optional but recommended to meet security and safety standards in residential complexes.

How to update or register co-occupants

If already registered with DLD (via Dubai REST App or DLD Website)

  1. Visit the DLD website, go to All Services, and search for Occupants Registration Application.

  2. Click Proceed to Login.

  3. Choose your role as Individual and login via UAE PASS (or use other login options).

  4. Authenticate using the UAE PASS app.

  5. From the dashboard, select the property where you are an owner/tenant.

  6. Click Manage Co-occupants.

  7. Enter the number of co-occupants and click Submit.

  8. To add details:

    • Select Add More to enter co-occupant information

    • Enter the Emirates ID and Date of Birth of each co-occupant and click Verify

    • Add all family members living in the property

    • To remove a co-occupant, select the delete icon and submit

If not yet registered with DLD

  1. Click Proceed to Register.

  2. Sign up using UAE PASS for a quick registration.

    • If you do not have UAE PASS, you can register using your Emirates ID or Residence Visa Number.

  3. Once registration is complete, follow the steps above for managing co-occupants.

