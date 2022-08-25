Face masks, tests, vaccine – all the regulations you still need to follow in the UAE

Dubai: Whether you are travelling to the UAE from another country, or plan to move within the UAE, you might have questions regarding which COVID-19 requirements you still need to fulfil. From being vaccinated to having a recent negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result, there are several requirements that you may need to fulfil, as well as some rules that have been recently eased.

Here is all you need to know.

Do I need a negative PCR test result when going to Abu Dhabi?

While people needed to present a negative PCR test at the Abu Dhabi border earlier, the Emirate has lifted the requirement to present a ‘Green Pass’ on the Al Hosn app. On February 28, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced that you are no longer required to show a Green Pass at the border crossing, or go through the EDE scanners (Exponential Deep Examination), which were used to detect potential COVID-19 cases.

However, you do need to show a Green Pass if you are going to enter public places in Abu Dhabi. The decision applies to shopping centres, restaurants and cafes, sports and recreational facilities, health resorts, universities and academic institutions, museums and cultural centres, entertainment centres, and shops outside shopping centres (except supermarkets and pharmacies).

You also need a Green Pass to visit a federal government office or its customer service centre anywhere in the UAE.

How do I get a Green Pass on Al Hosn? The Al Hosn app will show your status as ‘Green’ when you fulfil the following criteria:

1. You are fully vaccinated

This requires you to have:

- Taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose after six months

- Taken a negative PCR test result in the past 14 days.

The PCR test needs to be taken every 14 days if you want to maintain a green status. After 14 days of receiving a negative test result, the status will turn grey if you have not taken another PCR test.

2. Medication

The Al Hosn app will also should your status as ‘Green’ if you are a user of the EvuShield medicine, and have a negative PCR test result. The status will remain green for seven days after your negative test result.

3. Exemption

The Al Hosn app will also should your status as ‘Green’ if you have any status fitting the exemption categories:

- Medical exemption: negative PCR test every seven days

- Recovered: negative PCR test every 30 days



4. Children

Children under the age of 16 will have their status as green without the need to take a PCR test.

5. Other

For all other categories, your Al Hosn app will show the status as green for 48 hours after the test result is negative.

Do I need to wear the mask at all times?

While you should always carry a face mask with you, COVID-19 regulations that have been recently relaxed make the wearing of face masks in open, outdoor spaces optional. However, if you are in a crowded area, even if it is outdoors, you should wear you face mask. Also, you are still required to wear face masks in indoor spaces.

Travelling from outside the UAE – what COVID-19 documents do I need to carry?

These are the rules for international travellers to the UAE as of February 26, 2022, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA):

- Those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, must present the vaccination certificate containing a QR code. They are not required to present a negative result of RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at the airport of departure.