Dubai: From today, April 29, commercial activities, tourist attractions and events in Abu Dhabi will return to 100 per cent operating capacity, after an announcement was made by the Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters committee. If you are a resident of Abu Dhabi, or plan to visit any time soon, here is a roundup of all the COVID-19 updates that have been announced.
100 per cent capacity
As per the announcement, made on April 28, all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the Emirate will operate at 100 per cent capacity.
Fully vaccinated? PCR test will lead to Green Pass for 30 days
From April 29, those who are fully vaccinated will get a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app for 30 days after they receive a negative PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test. Earlier, the app would turn green for 14 days after a negative test result.
Not fully vaccinated
It is important to note that as per the Green Pass protocols by Al Hosn, you are considered fully vaccinated only if you have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose after six months of the second dose.
If you are not fully vaccinated, you would be required to take a PCR test every 48 hours to maintain a Green status on the Al Hosn app.
Children under the age of 16 do not require a PCR test to have a Green Pass on the app.
Wearing masks mandatory
The committee added that people would be required to continue wearing face masks in indoor spaces.
Visiting Abu Dhabi
If you are visiting Abu Dhabi from within the UAE, you are no longer required to show a Green Pass at the border crossing, or go through the EDE scanners (Exponential Deep Examination). The latest border crossing regulations were announced by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on February 28.