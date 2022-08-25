What is the recovery certificate?

The ‘COVID-19 recovery certificate’ is issued to people who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection. The certificate not only provides details of the individual, including their full name, passport number, Emirates ID and date of birth, it also provides the following details related to the COVID-19 infection:

1. The date the individual tested positive for COVID-19.

2. Date of recovery.

3. Date of issue of the certificate.

4. The expiration date for the certificate.

The certificate is valid for 30 days within the UAE and for 90 days internationally.

Why do I need the recovery certificate?

According to Al Hosn, the recovery certificate can be used in various situations, where an individual needs to prove that he or she had tested positive for COVID-19 and has now recovered. This could be required to apply for exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine, as a support document along with the exemption certificate or even as general proof of clearance from COVID-19. When travelling internationally, a passenger can show the ‘Travel Pass - recovery’, which is also a feature in Al Hosn, to show as proof of clearance from COVID-19. However, if you want to use the ‘Travel Pass – recovery’, it is only valid for 30 days from the time of being issued. Many countries require passengers to provide certain documents to comply with COVID-19 travel requirements. One of the options is to show that the individual has recently recovered from COVID-19.

How you can get your recovery certificate

If you recently got infected with COVID-19, you can download the recovery certificate from the Al Hosn app by following these steps:

1. Open your profile on the Al Hosn app.

2. Tap on the three dots on the top-right side of the screen.

3. Select ‘Share Recovery Certificate’ option.

4. You will see the certificates for each time you have tested positive for COVID-19, if you have been infected more than once. Select the correct dates from the recovery certificate list.

5. Select the option to download the recovery certificate as a PDF.

According to Al Hosn, recovery certificates that are exported from the Green Pass are valid for 90 days, and can be used in the UAE valid for 30 days.

How you can use your recovery certificate when travelling

According to Al Hosn, individuals can have their COVID-19 recovery certificate reflected on their Al Hosn Travel Pass to use when travelling abroad. The recovery travel pass is valid for 90 days, and is EU-certified for international travel purposes.

In order to benefit from this feature, follow these steps: