Grade 7 pupils will complete integrated project spanning Arabic, English, maths, science
Abu Dhabi: More than 129,000 pupils across 366 government and private schools in the UAE will take part in expanded project-based learning and assessment during the 2026-2027 academic year, under a model designed to move learning beyond the classroom textbook and towards practical problem-solving.
The Ministry of Education said the approach would continue for Cycle 2 pupils across four core subjects, Arabic, English, mathematics and science, with students expected to identify problems, research possible answers and then design, test and improve their solutions.
Projects will be carried out in the classroom in groups of three to five pupils, although each student will be assessed individually. Two lessons a week in each subject will be allocated to the projects, allowing teachers to follow pupils’ progress and skills throughout the process, according to Al Bayan newspaper.
The ministry said the model was intended to give a more accurate picture of each pupil’s abilities while developing skills including critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration and problem-solving.
Projects will be completed in two main stages.
The first, the planning stage, requires pupils to research their topic, identify and analyse a problem and propose possible solutions.
During the second stage, pupils will develop a product or model and turn their idea into a tangible outcome that can be presented to an audience.
Teachers will follow a dedicated guide setting out the requirements for each stage, while schools will apply monitoring and quality-control measures to ensure projects meet the required standards.
One of the changes introduced for 2026-2027 will see Grade 7 pupils complete their first integrated project combining all four core subjects.
The project will bring together Arabic, English, mathematics and science, allowing pupils to apply knowledge and skills from several subjects to a single practical challenge.
The ministry said the approach was designed to help pupils make connections between different areas of knowledge rather than treating each subject as a separate field.
It also shifts part of the learning process from receiving information to using it to address practical issues and situations requiring research, analysis, teamwork and the development of new solutions.
The ministry identified three objectives for the project-based learning and assessment model.
The first is to develop a broad set of skills, including critical and creative thinking, collaboration and communication, as well as personal responsibility, self-management and the ability to organise work through different stages.
The second is to strengthen national identity and belonging through projects connected to the UAE’s vision, values and culture, while addressing issues at local, national and global levels.
The third is to support core educational outcomes by linking projects directly to the learning objectives of the four main subjects.
Other skills targeted by the programme include research and exploration, innovation, time management, digital and cultural awareness, responsible citizenship and entrepreneurship.