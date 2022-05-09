Dubai: If you have received a cold call from a property broker or real estate agent recently, despite not registering your phone number with them, you can report such unsolicited calls in Dubai through Dubai Land Department (DLD).

Recently, DLD’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) raised awareness about reporting spam calls online, after nine real estate brokers were suspended for three months and their brokerage fined Dh50,000 for making cold calls.

If you want to avoid incessant telemarketing calls from real estate agents, here is how you can report it online.

How to report cold calls from real estate agents online

1. Visit the service page for reporting malicious calls here - https://dubailand.gov.ae/en/eservices/report-malicious-calls/#/

2. Fill in the following personal details:

• Full Name

• Email address

• Mobile Number

3. Next, type in the ‘Defendant Details’ – which is the information of the agent or broker:

• Phone number

• The email address and name of the agent or broker are optional

4. Next, type in a brief description of the complaint. You can also upload a supporting document or photo.

5. After completing the registration details, click on ‘submit’. You will then need to enter the one-time password you receive on your mobile for verification purposes.

DLD will then register your complaint against the broker or agent.

Want to receive calls from real estate agents in Dubai? Register on the ‘Green List’

Alternatively, if you are selling or renting a property and are interested in receiving calls from property brokers and agents, you can register on the ‘Green List’ available on ‘Dubai REST’, which is a smartphone application from RERA.

The Green List service was launched by DLD on August 8, 2020, through the ‘Dubai REST’ application, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Steps for registering on the ‘Green List’

1. Create an account on the Dubai REST app

The ‘Green List’ is available on the Dubai REST app, but to use this service you must have an account or create a new profile.

You can create an account using any of the following details:

You will also be asked to provide the following details:

• Full name

• Email address

• Mobile number

• Nationality

• Date of Birth

• Passport number

• Passport issue place

• Date of issuance

• The expiry date of your passport and Emirates ID

Once that is done, upload the front and back of your Emirates ID card.

• Tap on ‘Submit’. You will then receive a verification email. Once you click on the link in the email, your registration will be complete.

2. Register on the Green List

• Once you have created an account on the Dubai REST app, go to the bottom of your screen and tap on ‘services’.

• In the services section, search for ‘Green List’ and tap on it.

• Since you have already registered your Emirates ID number, mobile number and email on the app, simply tap – ‘I would like brokers to get in touch with me for property sale or rent’ and select the services you want to opt for.

• You can now choose the services based on whether you want to buy, sell or lease, the property type, area and budget.