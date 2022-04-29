Dubai: Don’t make any cold calling, please. It won’t end well as nine real estate brokers in Dubai found out, getting suspended for three months. Their brokerage office was fined Dh50,000.
The Dubai real estate authority RERA said it will not allow consumers to be put through the inconvenience of spam or malicious calls, made by brokerage offices to market or promote their services. Earlier, RERA put up a 'Green List' service on the Dubai REST app, which includes the service of reporting malicious calls.
This eliminates unwanted communication from brokers and ‘ensuring effective communication only when required’. The service also helps reduce violations related to direct marketing of property ‘and opens additional channels for real estate companies’.
“RERA calls on investors, property owners, and the general public to report any unsolicited promotional calls received from real estate companies operating in Dubai, by logging into Dubai REST and choosing the 'Report Malicious Calls' service,” it said in a statement.