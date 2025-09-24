You’re not lazy — 8 habits making you sleepy at work and how to fix them

Don't skip breakfast and run out of the door with just coffee in your system
Few things are as soul-crushing as staring at your screen and realising you’ve been rereading the same email for five minutes straight. Your brain is foggy and your eyelids feel heavy. And your boss is wondering you look as if you’re running Windows 95 inside your head.
If you find yourself yawning through Zoom calls or Googling ‘how to nap under your desk without HR noticing,’ it might not just be the job. Some of your daily habits are sabotaging your energy — and you probably don’t even realise it. Here are eight of the worst culprits and how to fix them before your next coffee run.
If your morning routine involves chugging coffee and running out the door, congratulations — you’re setting yourself up for a blood sugar crash by noon. Coffee on an empty stomach might feel like a productivity hack, but it sends your cortisol levels through the roof and guarantees a later slump.
Fix it: Eat a balanced breakfast with protein and healthy carbs, we’re talking about eggs, Greek yogurt with fruit, or overnight oats.
That plate of pasta and pizza seemed like a good idea, but they might have brought about your downfall. High-carb, heavy lunches spike your blood sugar and then bring it down, leaving you fighting to keep your eyes open by 2 PM.
Fix it: Go for lighter, balanced lunches — grilled chicken, quinoa bowls, colorful veggies — and save the carb coma for dinner.
Sitting for hours straight isn’t just bad for your back; it also slows circulation, leaving you feeling sluggish and unfocused. If you haven’t stood up since that 10 AM meeting, your body is telling you to hibernate.
Fix it: Take a quick lap around the office every hour, or do a few stretches at your desk. Even a two-minute walk to refill your water can wake you up better than that third cup of coffee.
Dehydration is exhausting. You think you’re just tired, but really your body is begging for water. Even mild dehydration can zap your concentration and make you feel exhausted.
Fix it: Keep a water bottle by your desk and sip all day. If plain water is boring, add lemon or cucumber slices for a spa moment.
Checking social media ‘just for a minute’ between emails? You just fried your attention span. The rapid-fire dopamine hits from scrolling make it harder for your brain to stay focused on actual work — which makes everything feel twice as exhausting.
Fix it: Take real breaks — stretch, chat with a colleague, stare out the window like the main character in a drama. Save your scrolling for lunch or after hours.
Harsh fluorescent lights or, worse, dim lighting can trick your body into thinking it’s nap time. Your circadian rhythm thrives on natural light cues, and bad lighting throws it off.
Fix it: If possible, sit near a window or get a small desk lamp with warm, bright light. Bonus: your Zoom lighting will be chef’s kiss.
Stress and shallow breathing go hand in hand — and low oxygen, means low energy. If you’ve been hunching over your laptop, taking quick chest breaths all day, you’re basically starving your brain.
Fix it: Every hour, pause for a 30-second breathing reset. Inhale for four, hold for four, exhale for six. Your energy (and anxiety levels) will reset too.
Coffee is good— magical, even — but overdoing it can backfire. Too much caffeine overstimulates your nervous system, causing jitters and then a hard crash.
Fix it: Space out your caffeine and cut it off after 2 PM. If you need a pick-me-up, try green tea or a quick stretch instead of another espresso shot.
