Sometimes, the foundation itself, is shaky. A person has a dream in mind, but they don’t know why or what it exactly entails. They don’t really vocalise and express what they want. So, they are not even sure of what it actually is. While going through the process, they realise it entails more exhaustion than they signed up for, or what they thought it would be. Instead of walking on the path of understanding themselves, they give up completely. Secondly, people do not quantify their goals that helps them track and measure their progress. For instance, if you want to lose weight, you go to the gym four times a week, you also need to observe how much you’ve lost in a week. Unless you keep track of how much progress you’ve made, you will continuously feel overwhelmed, as if you’re on a hamster wheel. You’ll think nothing is enough.