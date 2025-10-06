Who was Ed Gein? Netflix’s Monster explores the farmer who became America's most horrific killer

Born on August 27, 1906, Ed Gein grew up on a secluded Plainfield farm with his parents, George and Augusta, and his brother, Henry. His upbringing was strict and religious—Gein later said his mother punished him for trying to make friends. After the deaths of his father in 1940 and brother Henry in 1944, Gein became caretaker to his mother, who died after a second stroke in 1945.