GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Unable to pay Rs 32,000 graduation fee, woman attends ceremony as guest: 'Surviving the month mattered more'

She said that she had never gotten to graduate; the sting felt real

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Social media users didn’t hold back. Many hailed her resilience, while others roasted the college’s hefty fee.
Social media users didn’t hold back. Many hailed her resilience, while others roasted the college’s hefty fee.
Shutterstock

Graduation: the one day everyone dreams of walking the stage in cap and gown, tossing your mortarboard, and soaking in applause. For digital creator Rashika Fazali, it was… a little different. She attended her own graduation as a guest—because her college’s Rs 32,000 ceremony fee was a 'hard pass.'

Taking to Instagram, Rashika called it a 'bittersweet moment'. “I attended my own graduation as a guest. Financially, I couldn’t afford it. And it was a no-brainer that surviving the month was more important than walking the stage,” she wrote. But the sting was real: “But I really wished I did. I’ve never worn the cloak before or got to graduate. The last time I did my bachelor’s I never got to finish it due to financial issues.”

Despite skipping the stage, Rashika made sure to cheer on her classmates. She reflected, “At least I’ll have the memories and most importantly, I got to cheer on my colleagues who were cheering me on when I was going through the worst time of my life.”

Rashika, a single working mother, earned her master’s with merit and distinction, all while juggling life with minimal support. “I am super proud of myself. To graduate with a merit. To graduate with a distinction in my research. To finally be a masters holder. And to do it all while being a single working mom with hardly any support,” she shared.

She added, “Life has taught me that sometimes you have to make hard decisions. And when you go through them, you come out different and even stronger. And all you’re left with are memories because the present is fleeting, the past is living, and the future is unknown.”

Social media users didn’t hold back. Many hailed her resilience, while others roasted the college’s hefty fee. When someone asked how much it cost, she confirmed: Rs 32,000—money she simply couldn’t justify.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Diwali trip? Get visa updates, costs, eligibility, e-visa, and visa-on-arrival info.

Diwali in UAE: Latest visa updates for Indian tourists

2h ago4m read
Makoto Tamura, the voice behind King in One Piece didn’t start in anime, however. He was a stage actor first.

One Piece, Black Panther, the voice that does it all

3m read
US set to tighten H-1B visa programme after fee increase

H-1B visas: Trump targets tougher rules after $100K fee

2m read
Justin Rose of Team Europe speaks in a press conference prior to the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 24, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York.

Rose would welcome Trump if Europe keeps Ryder Cup

3m read