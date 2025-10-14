Taking to Instagram, Rashika called it a 'bittersweet moment'. “I attended my own graduation as a guest. Financially, I couldn’t afford it. And it was a no-brainer that surviving the month was more important than walking the stage,” she wrote. But the sting was real: “But I really wished I did. I’ve never worn the cloak before or got to graduate. The last time I did my bachelor’s I never got to finish it due to financial issues.”