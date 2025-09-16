Blink and they'll notice: 7 quick ways to make your eyes pop instantly

Brows are the frame for your entire face. Even a subtle lift can make your eyes look larger and more expressive. Brush through with a tinted brow gel to shape and define, or fill in sparse areas with a soft brow pencil. If you can, get a professional shaping done for a perfect template, then maintain at home with tweezers or threading. Avoid waxing — the skin around your eyes is delicate and prone to irritation.