Blink and they'll notice: 7 quick ways to make your eyes pop instantly

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
The right colours can make your eyes pop naturally. Look beyond eyeshadow — your clothing and accessories matter too. Test what shades highlight your eye colour.
Pexels/Sergey Zhumaev

Who says you need a full face of makeup to make your eyes stand out? You can run late, or turn to natural beauty, or just just over layering products, these tricks from social media artists and TikTok will give your gaze wow factor — no heavy contouring required.

Curl those lashes

A well-timed lash curl is the easiest instant eye-lift. Curling opens up the eyes and gives them a more awake, lifted look, no mascara required if you’re keeping it minimal. For extra oomph, sweep on a clear mascara to hold the curl without adding clumps or weight. If you want a subtle enhancement, use a lash serum to strengthen your natural lashes over time.

Brighten the inner corners

A little sparkle goes a long way. Dab a highlighter, eyeshadow, or even a tiny bit of shimmery concealer in the inner corners of your eyes. This simple trick instantly makes your eyes look bigger and more awake — it’s like your own personal spotlight. For green or hazel eyes, try a peachy shimmer; for blue or brown eyes, stick to champagne or soft gold tones for maximum brightness.

Define with soft eyeliner

You don’t need a full-on cat eye to make your eyes pop. A soft brown or dark taupe liner along the lash line creates depth and definition without feeling heavy. Smudge it lightly with a brush or finger for an effortless, natural look. For extra subtlety, try tightlining (lining the upper waterline) — it gives the illusion of thicker lashes and bigger eyes without looking like eyeliner is even there.

Groom your brows

Brows are the frame for your entire face. Even a subtle lift can make your eyes look larger and more expressive. Brush through with a tinted brow gel to shape and define, or fill in sparse areas with a soft brow pencil. If you can, get a professional shaping done for a perfect template, then maintain at home with tweezers or threading. Avoid waxing — the skin around your eyes is delicate and prone to irritation.

Wear eye-flattering colours

The right colours can make your eyes pop naturally. Look beyond eyeshadow — your clothing and accessories matter too. Test what shades highlight your eye colour:

Blue eyes: Navy, black, purples, pinks, soft greens.

Brown eyes: Orange, peach, red, bold blues, lavender, gold.

Green eyes: Purple, green, black, navy, pale yellow, deep brown.

Hazel eyes: Black, navy, burgundy, orange, lavender.

Pro tip: Hold different fabrics near your face or notice which outfits earn compliments on your eyes — that’s your secret palette.

Hydrate your under-eyes

Nothing kills the “pop” factor faster than dark circles or dryness. Keep your under-eyes moisturised with a lightweight eye cream, and apply a light-reflecting concealer if needed. This instantly brightens the area, reduces shadows, and gives your eyes a refreshed, awake look — all without piling on heavy makeup.

Hydrate and highlight your skin

Healthy, glowing skin is the ultimate eye enhancer. A dewy moisturizer, subtle highlighter on your cheekbones and brow bone, or even a tinted moisturiser can give your face a natural lift. It’s a mini filter — it amplifies your eyes without relying on multiple makeup layers.

Pro tip: Combine these tricks — curl your lashes, highlight inner corners, groom your brows, and wear eye-flattering colors — and your eyes will do all the talking, makeup optional.

