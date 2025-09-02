Perfume isn’t just about smelling good, it’s also about choosing wisely. As Chacko notes: “Always a customer should be selective and must aware the chemical presence in fragrance can cause chronic health problems. We want to inspire people with beautiful fragrances and the memories and emotions they bring forth. Whatever it may be, always we should consider the quality of scent that we wear in shared spaces to maintain our indoor healthier.” In short? Know what’s in your bottle.