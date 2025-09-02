Discover the secrets to a perfect scent application
Spraying perfume feels simple enough: A spritz here, a spritz there, and you’re ready to go. But the truth is, a lot of us are committing small fragrance faux pas that keep our signature scent from shining. But hey, don’t worry: A few tweaks can make your perfume last longer, smell better, and feel more effortless. Jimmy Chacko, who founded Hekayat Attar, a perfumery house that is now a thriving fragrance business in other countries too, including US, Canada and the Middle East, breaks it down for us.
It’s practically a reflex: spray, rub, done. But it’s also a big no-no. “Many people make the mistake of rubbing their wrists together or rubbing perfume onto clothing after spraying. This crushes the top notes and alters the natural development of the fragrance. Always allow the fragrance let dry naturally on your skin,” says Chacko.
In other words: spray and let it be.
Perfume loves warmth. “The best places to apply perfume are the pulse points—areas of the body that are naturally warmer and help the scent diffuse. If you want others to notice your fragrance, spray on the neck and collarbone. For a subtle effect that reveals itself when you move, the wrists and inner elbows are ideal,” Chacko explains. Think of it as perfume placement with purpose.
Fragrance in the hair feels chic, but proceed with caution. “Hair also holds fragrance beautifully, but always use a dedicated hair mist, since the alcohol in eau de parfum can dry out your hair,” Chacko warns. Swap the perfume bottle for a mist made for strands, and you’ll get that dreamy waft when your hair moves without the dryness.
Your bathroom can damage your perfume if you're not careful. Heat, light, and humidity break down fragrance faster than you think. The best storage: Somewhere cool, dry, and dark—like a closet shelf or even the original box. Treat your bottle with caution: safe from steam and sunlight.
We’ve all walked into an elevator with that person, the one who clearly went trigger-happy with the spritzing. Don’t be them. Two to three sprays are enough. Perfume should draw people in, not knock them over.
Perfume isn’t just about smelling good, it’s also about choosing wisely. As Chacko notes: “Always a customer should be selective and must aware the chemical presence in fragrance can cause chronic health problems. We want to inspire people with beautiful fragrances and the memories and emotions they bring forth. Whatever it may be, always we should consider the quality of scent that we wear in shared spaces to maintain our indoor healthier.” In short? Know what’s in your bottle.
Perfume doesn’t stay fresh forever. Once opened, oxygen slowly changes the formula. Smaller bottles stay truer to their original scent, while oversized flacons are more likely to lose their spark if you don’t use them up. If you love variety, buy smaller sizes—you’ll get fresher fragrance every time.
Mixing scents can be fun, but not all combinations are meant to be together. Stick to fragrances from similar families, such as florals with florals, or woods with ambers, so they blend well instead of clashing. Bonus tip: use matching body lotions or oils to give your perfume more staying power.
