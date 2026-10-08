Residents designed the UAE's 55th national day stamp: Here's when the winner is revealed

Design Commission Abu Dhabi and Emirates Post will pick 3 finalists from public entries
Dubai: Entries have closed for the competition to design the UAE's official Eid Al Etihad 55 stamp. A winner will be named next month.
Design Commission Abu Dhabi (DCAD) and Emirates Post opened the nationwide call in September, inviting UAE nationals and residents to submit designs for a commemorative postage stamp marking the country's 55th national day. Submissions closed on Wednesday, October 7.
The winning design will be issued as the official Eid Al Etihad 55 stamp.
The competition was open to UAE nationals and residents, including professional designers, illustrators, visual artists, graphic designers, university students and emerging creatives.
Each applicant could send in one entry of three to six designs built around a consistent theme, along with the story or concept behind the work.
Entrants were asked to reflect the UAE's people, culture, innovation, heritage, ambitions and vision for the future. Suggested sources of inspiration included architecture, nature, technology, community and national identity.
All designs had to follow technical and brand guidelines from Emirates Post. The competition runs under the theme "Be Part of History".
A committee of representatives from the boards of DCAD and Emirates Post will judge the entries this month and pick three finalists.
The winner will be announced on Tuesday, November 3.
Emirates Post can make technical or other changes to the winning design so it meets postal, production and branding requirements. The competition terms also cover the intellectual property rights granted to Emirates Post and DCAD for the winning design.
The three finalists will receive cash prizes:
First place: Dh10,000
Second place: Dh7,000
Third place: Dh3,000
DCAD was set up in 2025 and is chaired by Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.
Its role is to develop intellectual property owned by Abu Dhabi and to build up the emirate's creative industries. It runs programmes that help designers and other creative professionals develop their skills and connect with the industry.
The stamp competition is one of its first nationwide open calls.
Emirates Post issues a commemorative stamp for Eid Al Etihad every year.
Last year's stamp, for the 54th Eid Al Etihad, was inspired by early street sign designs that Sheikh Zayed helped establish. It featured a palm tree, a dhow and the sun, along with the number 54 styled after UAE vehicle licence plates, a reference to the links between the seven emirates.
This is the first year the national day stamp is being designed through a public open call.
The winning stamp will be launched as part of Eid Al Etihad 55 celebrations. The UAE marks Eid Al Etihad on December 2, the anniversary of the country's founding in 1971.